State reports increase in cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant

Eight new cases of the more dangerous Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus were included in the South Dakota Department of Health's weekly report. The number of Delta variant infections jumped from three to 11 in a week.

The death of a Minnehaha County woman in her 60s was also included in Wednesday's report. The total death toll from the pandemic is now 2,040 in South Dakota.

In the first weekly report that covered seven full days of data, the state recorded 113 new infections. Active cases rose to the highest level since June 12. There are 208 active cases in the state with 60 of those in Pennington County and 43 more in other Black Hills counties.

There were 33 new cases in Pennington County this week with 19 variants of concern identified by the Department of Health.

Lawrence and Butte counties each had six new infections and Meade and Custer counties each had three. Oglala-Lakota County reported one positive test.

Minnehaha County reported 26 new cases and there were seven in Charles Mix County. Jackson County reported four new infections and Hanson, Todd and Union counties each added three. Brookings, Day and Roberts counties reported two positive tests and there was one in Bennett, Brown, Douglas, Haakon, Miner, Stanley and Turner counties.

There were 29 new infections in children under 19 and 18 more among people in their 20s. Only six people over 70 tested positive this week.