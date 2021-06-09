State reports just 12 new COVID-19 infections

The number of active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota continued its two-month decline with only 12 new cases reported Wednesday. Active cases fell by eight to 221 total.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hospitalizations dropped by five to 38. There are six people in intensive care units and five on ventilators. Hospitals in the Black Hills region are only treated four patients with two in ICU and two on ventilators.

Pennington County led the state with four positive tests Wednesday with active cases increasing slightly to 46. Codington County added two new infections and there was one in Bennett, Brookings, Charles Mix, Davison, Lincoln and Minnehaha counties.

Only two people under 19 and over 70 tested positive Wednesday.