State reports just 30 new COVID-19 infections

The South Dakota Department of Health reported only 30 new COVID-19 infections on Monday's daily report. For the first time in many months, Minnehaha County reported no new cases on 21 people tested.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pennington County led the state with eight positive tests on 22 individuals tested. The county has 229 active cases. Lawrence County added two new infections.

Active Cases in the state fell by 33 to 1,933. The number of people hospitalized across the state increased by one to 91. There are 10 people in intensive care units and seven using a ventilator. In the Black Hills region, after a few days with no critical patients, there are now 12 patients being treated with three in ICU and one on a ventilator.

Brown County reported five new infections and there were two positive tests in Davison and Hughes counties. One new case was found in Charles Mix, Corson, Dewey, Edmunds, Faulk, Gregory, Hand, Jackson, Potter, Turner and Walworth counties.