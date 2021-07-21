State reports more COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and sixth death in July

Like most other states, South Dakota is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases as vaccination rates slow down and people return to more normal activity.

The state Department of Health reports that 352,800 people have received at least one vaccine dose in the state — but only 5,005 of those have been in the month of July. In the past week, the state has recorded 200 new infections. Those new infections pushed active cases up by 82 to 290. That is the highest number of active cases since June 2.

One COVID-19 death was reported this week to bring the total deaths in July to six and the overall pandemic death toll to 2,041. The person who died was a man in his 60s from Pennington County.

The state reported that 38 people are hospitalized in South Dakota due to COVID-19 illnesses — an increase of 18 from last week. Ten of those patients are in intensive care units and two are using ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 10 people are being treated in hospitals with three in ICU and no one using a ventilator.