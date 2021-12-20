State reports more than 100 have died of COVID-19 in December

South Dakota has eclipsed 100 COVID-19 deaths for the third time in 2021. According to the daily report from the Department of Health, there were five more deaths, bringing December's total to 104.

The deaths included two men and three women. One was in their 50s, one in their 60s and three were over 70. Two deaths were reported in Pennington and Lake counties and one in Ziebach County.

The state recorded 366 new infections and active cases increased by one to 7,336. There are 244 people hospitalized with 78 in intensive care units and 50 on ventilators. Black Hills region hospitals are treating 39 patients with 15 in ICU and 15 on ventilators.

Minnehaha County led the state with 99 new cases and active infections there increased by 22 to 1,759. Lincoln County added 30 new cases.

Pennington County recorded 26 positive tests and active cases here fell by 17 to 755. Meade County reported nine new infections and there were seven in Lawrence County. Fall River County added four new cases. There were three in Butte County and one in Custer County.

Yankton County reported 20 positive tests and there were 13 in Brown County. Davison County recorded 12 new infections and there were 11 in Brookings County. Beadle County reported 10 new infections and there were nine in Grant and Hughes counties.

Of the 366 new cases Monday, 79 were in children under 19 and 42 were patients over 70.