State reports nine more COVID-19 deaths, 2,254 new cases in 24 hours

South Dakota has lost more than 2,500 residents to COVID-19. According to the daily report from the Department of Health, nine additional deaths brought January's total to 21 and the overall death toll to 2,507.

Three deaths were reported in Pennington County and four were from Minnehaha County. The other two were from Brown and Yankton counties. Three of those who died were women and six were men. One was in their 30s, two in their 40s, one in their 60s, and five were over 70.

With 2,254 new infections, active cases jumped by 1,825 to a total of 10,753 across the state. Minnehaha County is home to 3,842 active cases — an increase of 553 since Tuesday — after the county reported 662 new cases Wednesday. Pennington County reported 174 new infections and active cases here grew to 1,362 — up 138 from Tuesday and 650 from two weeks ago. Oglala-Lakota County reported 170 new infections and there were 34 in Lawrence County. Meade County added 26 new cases and Custer County added 17. There were nine new infections in Fall River County and seven in Butte County.

Lincoln County added 163 positive tests and there were 77 in Brookings County. Brown County recorded 72 positive tests and there were 68 in Union County. Lyman County reported 64 new infections and Yankton County had 57. Charles Mix County reported 44 new cases and there were 40 in Codington County.

Roberts County had 39 new infections and there were 35 in both Todd and Davison counties. Clay County recorded 34 positive tests and there were 24 in Tripp County. Dewey and Turner counties each reported 23 new infections and Grant County added 22.

Beadle, Buffalo and Hughes counties each added 20 new cases and there were 18 in Bon Homme and Walworth counties. Bennett, Jackson, Kingsbury and McCook counties each recorded 16 positive tests and there were 15 in Brule and Moody counties. Day and Hutchinson counties each had 13 new cases and there were 11 in Hamlin and Lake counties.

Of the 2,254 new cases, 425 were in children under 19. Case counts are growing in the Rapid City Area Schools as well. The district began the week with 23 students and four staff members actively infected and 31 students quarantined.

Those numbers had climbed to 60 RCAS students and 17 staff members by Tuesday afternoon with 99 students and four staff members in quarantine. Stevens and Central high schools were home to the most cases with 11 and nine respectively.

People in their 20s accounted for 559 positive tests Wednesday and 121 people over 70 tested positive.

Hospitalizations across South Dakota also continue to grow with 287 patients across the state — up 26 from Tuesday. Seventy-seven of those patients are in intensive care units and 52 are on ventilators. The Black Hills region has 38 patients being treated in hospitals with 11 in ICU and eight on ventilators.