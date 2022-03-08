State reports nine more COVID-19 deaths as active cases continue to fall

Nine additional COVID-19 deaths were reported from data gathered over the weekend by the South Dakota Department of Health.

There were two deaths in Minnehaha, Brown, and Lincoln counties and one in Pennington, Hughes and Hyde counties. The deaths included three women and six men with one in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s and six over 70. The deaths bring March's total to 38 with the overall death toll at 2,843.

There were 81 new infections reported Tuesday, allowing active cases in the state to continue to fall. Active infections dropped by 299 to a total of 3,355.

There are 120 people being treated in hospitals across the state for COVID-19 illnesses with 21 in intensive care units. Black Hills hospitals are treating 25 patients with only three in ICU.

Of the 81 new infections, 18 were in children under 19, however, the number of active cases in Rapid City Area Schools decreased to just four. No staff members are out with COVID-19 according to Monday evening's report.

Pennington County led the state with 15 new infections Tuesday but active cases here continued to decrease. There are 55 fewer active cases than there were on Monday's report for a total of 571 in the county. Minnehaha County active cases decreased by 49 to a total of 544 as only 12 positive tests were reported there Tuesday.

Oglala-Lakota County reported five new infections and there were two in Custer and Meade counties. Butte and Fall River counties each reported one positive test and there were none in Lawrence County.