State reports nine more COVID-19 deaths, including a child under 10

As new and active cases continue to decline, the negative affects of the previous spike in COVID-19 cases in South Dakota are still prevalent.

With only 36 new infections reported by the Department of Health on Wednesday, active cases fell by 77 to 2,679. However, nine additional deaths were reported, including the third death of a child under 10.

The deaths included three women and six men. In addition to the child, the deaths included one person in their 50s, two in their 60s and five people over 70. Two deaths were reported in Dewey County and there was one in Pennington, Custer, Minnehaha, Beadle, Brown, Charles Mix and Hand counties.

Hospitalizations decreased to 69 across the state. There are 16 patients in intensive care units. In the Black Hills region, only 11 patients are being treated in hospitals and two of those are in ICU.

Minnehaha County led the state with 11 positive tests Wednesday. Active cases there fell slightly to 451. Pennington County has 437 active cases after reporting 10 new infections.

Custer, Fall River and Oglala-Lakota counties all reported one new case.