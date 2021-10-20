State reports nine more COVID-19 deaths, including five in the Black Hills

Nine more COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday. The South Dakota Department of Health reported that four women and five men died. One was in their 30s, one in their 50s, three in their 60s and four were over 70. There were two deaths reported in Butte, Pennington and Marshall counties and one in Lawrence, Brown and Minnehaha counties. There have been 72 deaths in October and 2,214 overall.

Of the 417 new infections reported Thursday, 96 were in children under 19 and 52 were people over 70. The number of active cases dropped by 27 to a total of 5,696. Hospitalizations in the state rose slightly to 202. There are 54 people in ICU and 32 on ventilators. Sixty-four of the patients are in the Black Hills region with 19 in ICU and 14 on ventilators.

Pennington County reported 81 new infections Thursday and active cases here increased by one to 1,180. Meade County reported 11 new cases and there were eight in Fall River County. Seven new infections were recorded in Butte County and there were five in Custer County. Oglala-Lakota County had four positive tests and there were two in Lawrence County.

Minnehaha County recorded 70 new infections and there were 26 in Brown County. Codington County had 24 new cases and there were 18 in Hughes County. Sixteen positive tests were returned in Dewey County and there were 14 in Lincoln County. Hyde County recorded 12 new infections and there were 11 in Union County. Todd and Yankton counties each reported 10 positive tests and there were nine in both Clay and Ziebach counties. Brookings County recorded eight new cases and there were seven in Davison County. Hamlin County added six cases and there were four in Beadle and Grant counties. Three new infections were reported in five counties, seven counties reported 2 and there was on in 11 other counties.