State reports nine more COVID-19 deaths to bring December's total to 50 in one week

With nine additional deaths reported by the South Dakota Department of Health on Wednesday, there have been 50 COVID-19 deaths in December and 2,384 overall since the pandemic began.

The deaths included three women and six men. With two more reported Wednesday, there have been four deaths among South Dakota residents in their 30s this week. The other deaths included two people in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s and three over 80. Deaths were reported in Butte, Lawrence, Brule, Charles Mix, Codington, Corson, Hughes, Todd and Yankton counties.

Hospitalizations continue to increase in the state, as well. There are now 267 people hospitalized in the state with 83 in intensive care units and 47 using ventilators. Black Hills region hospitals are treating 68 people for COVID-19 illnesses with 22 in ICUs and 19 on ventilators. Of those hospitalized, 11 are under 19, 19 are in their 20s and 26 more are in their 30s.

There were 627 new infections reported Wednesday, pushing active cases higher by 105 to a total of 7,752 across the state. The biggest gains came in Minnehaha County where there were 134 new cases causing an increase in active cases to 1,824 - 34 more than Tuesday. Pennington County continues to see active cases decrease. With 47 new infections, active cases here dropped by 23 to 899. That is the first time the county has had fewer than 900 active infections since August 25.

Of the 627 new infections, 166 were in children under 19 and 51 were in people over 70.

Oglala-Lakota County reported 21 new infections and there were 11 in Meade County. Ten new cases were recorded in Lawrence County with eight in Butte County. There were six new infections recorded in Fall River County and three in Custer County

Lincoln County reported 26 positive tests and there were 20 in Davison and Yankton counties. Brookings and Charles Mix counties each recorded 19 new infections and there were 16 in Brown County. Codington County recorded 14 new cases and there were 12 in Beadle and Hughes counties. Lake County recorded nine new cases and there were eight in Clay and Ziebach counties.