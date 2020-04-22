State reports ninth COVID-19 death, 104 new positive tests to push state total to 1,858

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Department of Health reported 104 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and another fatality in Minnehaha County.

Death demographics suggest the decedent is a man in his 80s.

Total cases have risen to 1,858, with 937 recoveries and nine deaths. 62 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

New cases by county include single cases in Davison and Hughes counties, three in Turner, five in Lincoln, seven in Brown and 87 in Minnehaha.

Dr. Joshua Clayton, state epidemiologist, said 783 Smithfield employees and 206 of their close contacts now have COVID-19, bringing the hotspot totals to 989 cases.

Clayton also couldn’t confirm whether any of the seven new cases in Brown County were connected to DemKota Beef Plant or a fiberglass company but said the Department of Health is still in the process of investigating those cases.

Kim Malsam-Rysdon, state health secretary, said two employees at The Arch Residential Treatment Center in Sioux Falls have contracted COVID-19. One is from Minnesota and another is a South Dakotan who was “notified in a timely way by the Department of Health,” she said.