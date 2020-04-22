State reports ninth COVID-19 death, 104 new positive tests to push state total to 1,858

The Department of Health reported 104 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and another fatality in Minnehaha County.
Death demographics suggest the decedent is a man in his 80s.
Total cases have risen to 1,858, with 937 recoveries and nine deaths. 62 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
New cases by county include single cases in Davison and Hughes counties, three in Turner, five in Lincoln, seven in Brown and 87 in Minnehaha.
Dr. Joshua Clayton, state epidemiologist, said 783 Smithfield employees and 206 of their close contacts now have COVID-19, bringing the hotspot totals to 989 cases.
Clayton also couldn’t confirm whether any of the seven new cases in Brown County were connected to DemKota Beef Plant or a fiberglass company but said the Department of Health is still in the process of investigating those cases.
Kim Malsam-Rysdon, state health secretary, said two employees at The Arch Residential Treatment Center in Sioux Falls have contracted COVID-19. One is from Minnesota and another is a South Dakotan who was “notified in a timely way by the Department of Health,” she said.
The Department of Health still has not released racial or ethnic data of COVID-19 cases on its website.
When asked about if the department could release data by zip code for each case, Malsam-Rysdon said the department wouldn’t provide that information because it could lead to the identification of people with COVID-19 cases but that they’ll continue to provide information at the county level.
Regarding a question about Smithfield Foods immigrant workforce, Malsam-Rysdon said it’s important to treat people well and be kind to one another.
Clayton also said the coronavirus is something experienced by all individuals.
“I would advocate that individuals think before they speak around some of the components that might be stigmatizing, and that individuals do treat each other appropriately,” Clayton said. “We are trying to get through the pandemic together.”
