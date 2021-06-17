State reports one death, 16 new COVID-19 infections

According to the daily report by the South Dakota Department of Health, Pennington County is facing the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The death of a woman in her 70s from Pennington County brought the number of deaths in June to 13 with 2,027 total deaths in the state. The county also reported eight positive tests to lead the state Thursday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Forty-nine of the 165 active cases in the state are also in Pennington County. Seven of the 28 people hospitalized in the state are in the Black Hills region. Eight people are being treated in intensive care units across the state with seven on ventilators.

Roberts County added four new cases Thursday and there was one in Meade, Minnehaha, Lake and Lincoln counties.

Six of the 16 new cases in the state were among children under 19 and only one person over 70 tested positive.