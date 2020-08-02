State reports one death, 88 new cases of coronavirus Sunday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Minnehaha County man in his 80s became the 135th death in South Dakota due to COVID-19 illness.

The state added 88 new cases of coronavirus Sunday. Half of those were in people under 29. Twenty-three of the new cases were in patients under 19. Twenty-one more were patients in their 20s. The state reported on 1,021 tests Sunday. There have been 8,955 total positive tests in the state and 911 of those are still active infections - down two from Saturday.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 illness dropped from 36 to 35 on Sunday. Ten of those are in the Monument Health system.

Around Rapid City, every adjacent county reported new positive tests Sunday.

Pennington County reported eight new cases on 81 tests. Of the 826 positive tests in the county, 109 are still active infections.

Custer County reported four new positive results on 12 tests. There are eight active cases there.

Meade and Lawrence counties each reported three new cases Sunday. Meade County reported 14 new tests and Lawrence County reported 25 tests. Meade County has 13 active cases and Lawrence County has five.