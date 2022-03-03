State reports only 89 new COVID-19 infections but six more deaths

Six additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday by the South Dakota Department of Health. New infections stayed low and active cases continued to decrease as the last effects of the most recent surge continue to affect the state.

The deaths were reported in Pennington, Minnehaha, Brule, Clay, Kingsbury and Union counties. One was a woman and five were men. The deaths reported Thursday included one person in their 30s, one in their 40s, two in their 60s and two over 70.

The deaths bring March's total to 15 and the overall death toll to 2,820,

There were 89 new infections reported Thursday and active cases fell by 226 to 3,940. The number of hospitalizations dropped by six to a total of 142 with 30 in intensive care units. Twenty-six of the patients being treated for COVID-19 illnesses are in the Black Hills region.

Of the 89 new cases, 21 were children under 19. Rapid City Area Schools continues to see significant improvements. There are no staff members with an active COVID-19 infection and only five students are out sick. On January 19, there were 329 students and 78 staff members out due to the pandemic.

Pennington County led the state with 17 new infections Thursday, but active cases dropped to 682 - the lowest total since August 23, 2021. Minnehaha County only had eight positive tests on Thursday's report and active cases there dropped to 637. On January 19, there were more than 9,500 active cases there.

Codington County reported eight new infections and there were six in Lincoln County. Oglala-Lakota County added five cases and there were four in Butte County. Meade County reported three new infections and there were two in Custer County. Fall River County had one positive test and Lawrence County reported no new infections.