State reports only seven new COVID-19 cases and nearly 7,000 vaccinations in county

On Monday, Pennington County reported the lowest number of active COVID-19 infections in four months.

Only seven new cases were found in the county bringing the total to 12,248 with 404 still considered active - down 43 from Sunday and the lowest number since Sept. 25.

Only 32 cases were recorded statewide on 282 tests. There have been 107,180 positive tests in the state with 3,678 cases still listed as active - down 327 from Sunday.

Hospitals in South Dakota are treating 161 people with 37 in intensive care units and 26 on ventilators. Black Hills hospitals are treating 25 people with four in ICU and six on ventilators. No deaths were reported Monday.

The state has administered 77,350 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 59,129 people. One shot of the Moderna vaccine has gone to 28,024 people and 5,815 have completed both Moderna vaccine doses. The Pfizer vaccine has been completed in 12,405 people with 12,826 having received one shot and are still awaiting the second dose.

In the Black Hills, Pennington County has had 6,987 people vaccinated followed by Lawrence County with 1,223, Meade County with 957, Fall River County with 528, Custer County with 464 and Butte County with 285.