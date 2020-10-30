State reports record 1,559 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There are 403 people still being treated in hospitals across the state. The Black Hills region has 100 patients in the hospital and a record 19 in intensive care units. Nine people in the Black Hills region are using ventilators. Monument Health is treating 18 of the ICU patients in its Rapid City location, as well as all nine of the patients being treated with ventilators.

Pennington County recorded 167 new cases on 296 tests. The county has had 4,633 cases and 1,291 of those are still active. Other West River counties also saw high totals Friday. Lawrence County had 57 positive tests, Oglala-Lakota reported 37, Meade had 32 and Butte County reported 28 new infections. There were 14 in Fall River County and eight in Custer County.

Minnehaha County reported 409 new cases Friday and Lincoln County had 123. Brown County had 62 new cases and Codington County had 58 new infections. Davison County reported 42 positive tests and Beadle County had 34. Brookings County had 26 new cases and Clay County had 23. There were 21 new cases in Hughes and Turner counties and 19 in Bon Homme and Corson counties. Todd and Bennett counties had 17 new cases, Roberts and Lake counties reported 14 and there were 13 in Clark County.