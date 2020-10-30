State reports record 1,559 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths

Another record-setting day showed South Dakota's death toll, positive tests and active tests reach levels previously unseen during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Department of Health reported 1,559 positive tests Friday on 3,142 tests for a positivity rate of 49%, keeping South Dakota's positivity rate at the highest level in the nation. Experts say a positivity rate of around 5% shows an appropriate level of testing.
The 1,559 new cases raises the state's total to 44,559, including 13,520 active cases. About one in 65 people in South Dakota currently has a known coronavirus infection and the state's high positivity rate indicates that many infections are going unchecked.
South Dakota now has more coronavirus infections than Oregon, which has 4.2 million residents and has performed almost 600,000 more tests than South Dakota. South Dakota is within 500 cases of New Mexico, a state with 2.1 million residents that has performed 900,000 more tests than South Dakota.
There were 12 more deaths reported Friday, which brings the state's total to 192 in October and 415 overall. The deaths included eight women and four men. Three were from Walworth County and Turner and Codington counties each reported two deaths. There was one death in Beadle, Brown, Minnehaha, Oglala-Lakota and Yankton counties.
There are 403 people still being treated in hospitals across the state. The Black Hills region has 100 patients in the hospital and a record 19 in intensive care units. Nine people in the Black Hills region are using ventilators. Monument Health is treating 18 of the ICU patients in its Rapid City location, as well as all nine of the patients being treated with ventilators.
Pennington County recorded 167 new cases on 296 tests. The county has had 4,633 cases and 1,291 of those are still active. Other West River counties also saw high totals Friday. Lawrence County had 57 positive tests, Oglala-Lakota reported 37, Meade had 32 and Butte County reported 28 new infections. There were 14 in Fall River County and eight in Custer County.
Minnehaha County reported 409 new cases Friday and Lincoln County had 123. Brown County had 62 new cases and Codington County had 58 new infections. Davison County reported 42 positive tests and Beadle County had 34. Brookings County had 26 new cases and Clay County had 23. There were 21 new cases in Hughes and Turner counties and 19 in Bon Homme and Corson counties. Todd and Bennett counties had 17 new cases, Roberts and Lake counties reported 14 and there were 13 in Clark County.
Charles Mix County had 12 new cases and there were 10 in Kingsbury County. There were nine positive tests reported in Potter and McCook counties and eight in Aurora County. Buffalo, Day, Gregory, Moody, Spink, Stanley and Ziebach counties reported seven cases each and there were six in Brule, Deuel, Hand, Jackson, Lyman, Sanborn and Walworth counties.
Five new cases were reported in Grant, Hamlin and Tripp counties and four in Day County. Three new cases were reported in Edmunds, Haakon and Hanson counties and two were reported in Jerauld, Mellette and Sully counties. There was one new infection in Faulk, Hutchinson, Miner and Perkins counties.
Children under 19 made up 196 of the new cases and 301 new infections were among people in their 20s. Patients over 70 were responsible for 162 new cases.
