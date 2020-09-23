State reports record 445 new COVID-19 cases on 1,786 tests for a positivity rate of 25%

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday was a bad day for South Dakota in the fight to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The state is at record levels of new cases reported, hospitalized people in one day and overall, and the number of active cases shot up to 3,108 — an increase of more than 10% since Tuesday's Department of Health daily report.

The state reported 445 new cases on 1,786 tests — almost 25% positive. Forty-four more people were admitted to the hospital in the 24-hour period reported Wednesday morning. The number of people currently hospitalized across the state is 192 — up 14 from Tuesday. Thirty-two people were in the Monument Health system as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Pennington County's positivity rate was also above 25% with 50 new cases on 189 tests. The number of active cases increased by 29 to 328. Lawrence County reported 20 new infections and Meade County added 12. Oglala-Lakota County saw seven new positive tests and Butte County reported five. Custer County had four new infections and Fall River County added one.