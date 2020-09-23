State reports record 445 new COVID-19 cases on 1,786 tests for a positivity rate of 25%

Wednesday was a bad day for South Dakota in the fight to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
The state is at record levels of new cases reported, hospitalized people in one day and overall, and the number of active cases shot up to 3,108 — an increase of more than 10% since Tuesday's Department of Health daily report.
The state reported 445 new cases on 1,786 tests — almost 25% positive. Forty-four more people were admitted to the hospital in the 24-hour period reported Wednesday morning. The number of people currently hospitalized across the state is 192 — up 14 from Tuesday. Thirty-two people were in the Monument Health system as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Pennington County's positivity rate was also above 25% with 50 new cases on 189 tests. The number of active cases increased by 29 to 328. Lawrence County reported 20 new infections and Meade County added 12. Oglala-Lakota County saw seven new positive tests and Butte County reported five. Custer County had four new infections and Fall River County added one.
Minnehaha County led the state again with 90 new infections. Other counties with larger numbers of new cases included Lincoln with 28, Hughes with 19, Codington and Beadle with 16 each, and Tripp and Brown with 15 each. Yankton County reported 12 new cases and Walworth and Brule counties each had nine. Brookings and Lyman counties each reported eight new cases and Union County reported seven. Charles Mix County reported a half dozen new infections and Davison and Hand counties each had five. Buffalo, Corson, Dewey, Edmunds, Grant, Roberts and Todd counties each reported four new cases and Campbell, Deuel, Gregory, Hutchinson, Jerauld, McCook and Moody counties each added three.
There were two new infections in Bon Homme, Clark, Day, Douglas, Harding, Hyde, Jackson, Lake, Perkins, Spink and Stanley counties and one each in Faulk, Haakon, Marshall, Mellette, Potter, Sanborn and Turner counties.
Of the 445 new cases, 14 were in young children and 54 were in children from 10-19 years old. Seventy-two new cases were reported among patients in their 20s and 46 new infections were reported in the more vulnerable patients over 70.
