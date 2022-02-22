State reports seven more COVID-19 deaths as active cases continue to tumble

Active cases fell to the lowest levels since 2021 Tuesday as the South Dakota Department of Health reported active cases fell by 759 to 7,706. There were 158 new infections Tuesday, with data reported from Thursday through Friday at noon. Wednesday's report will have four days worth of data.

Seven additional deaths were reported Tuesday. That brings February's total to 129 and the overall death toll in the past two years to 2,779.

The deaths included two women and five men with one in his 60s and six over 70. Minnehaha County reported three deaths and Pennington, Bennett, Codington and Walworth counties all recorded one.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 illnesses across the state fell by 11 to 211. There are 46 people in intensive care units.

Pennington County led the state with 29 positive tests and active cases here fell by 86 to 1,342. Minnehaha County added 17 new infections and active cases there fell by 61 to 1,222.

Meade County added 16 new cases and there were 11 in Todd County. Oglala-Lakota County reported nine new infections and there were six in Butte County. Lawrence County recorded four positive tests and there was one in Custer and Fall River counties.

Of the 158 new cases, 31 were children under 19 and 19 people over 70 tested positive.