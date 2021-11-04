State reports seven more COVID-19 deaths, bringing November's total to 25

Five more Black Hills residents were among the seven COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday by the South Dakota Department of Health. There have been 25 deaths reported in November and 2,460 overall.

The seven deaths reported Thursday included four women and three men. Two were in their 50s and five were over 70. Three were from Lawrence County and Meade, Custer, Hughes and Hyde counties all reported one death. Hospitalizations dropped by 14 to 173 with 47 patients in ICU and 27 on ventilators. Forty-nine of the 173 patients are in Black Hills region hospitals with 15 in ICU and 13 on ventilators.

There were 441 new infections reported, including 107 children under 19 who tested positive. Thirty-nine people over 70 tested positive. The new infections pushed active cases higher for the sixth time in seven reports. There are 5,782 active infections in the state - an increase of 120 from Wednesday's report.

Pennington County saw an increase in active cases, as well. There were 84 new infections pushing active cases up by 22 to 1,137. Lawrence County had 16 positive tests and Meade County added 15. Butte and Fall River counties each reported eight new infections and there were seven in Oglala-Lakota County. Custer County had two positive tests.

Minnehaha County added 69 new cases and there were 33 in Lincoln County. Brown County reported 22 new infections and there were 17 in Codington County. Yankton County recorded 15 positive tests, Hughes County had 13, Brule County added 12 and Davison County recorded 11. Beadle and Tripp counties each reported 10 new infections and there were eight in Brookings and Charles Mix counties. Hutchinson County recorded six positive tests and there were five in Potter, Todd and Union counties. Deuel, Grant, Roberts and Walworth counties each reported four new infections and there were three in Corson, Dewey, Edmunds and Turner counties.

Six counties reported two new cases and there was one in 14 others.