State reports seven more COVID-19 deaths, including three in Meade County

Three people from Meade County were among the seven additional COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Monday. Monday's report includes data from Thursday at noon through Friday.

The other deaths - which included four women and three men - were reported in Beadle, Codington, Moody and Roberts counties. The deaths included one person in their 40s, one in their 50s and five over 70.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 75 new infections Monday and active cases fell by 100 to 3,654. Hospitalizations dropped by 5 to 122 with 23 patients in intensive care units. The Black Hills region has 27 patients with COVID-19 being treated in hospitals with six in ICU.

Minnehaha County led the state with 18 new cases, but active cases there continued to decrease. Active infections there fell by 16 to 593. Pennington County still has 626 active cases after reporting only seven positive tests. Pennington County is still rated as having high transmission rates. However, other Black Hills counties are seeing less transmission of the virus. Butte, Lawrence and Meade counties all were listed as having substantial transmission. Custer and Fall River counties are now listed as having moderate transmission rates.

Brown County reported eight new infections. Oglala-Lakota County added four new cases and there were two each in Lawrence and Meade counties. Butte, Custer and Fall River counties had no positive tests.

Eleven of the 75 new infections reported Monday were in children under 19. Rapid City Area Schools only had six active cases Friday afternoon and no staff members are currently infected.