State reports seven more COVID-19 deaths, including three in Pennington County

Seven COVID-19 deaths were reported Friday by the South Dakota Department of Health. That brings October's total to 44 and the overall death toll for the pandemic to 2,189.

The deaths included five women and two men who were all over 70 years old. Three of the deaths were from Pennington County, raising the county's total to 243. Two deaths were in Minnehaha County were 385 people have died with COVID-19 and one was in Todd County. The other death was the first death so far in Jones County. Jones County was the only county in the state without a death so COVID-19 has now claimed at least one life in every county in South Dakota.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Department of Health reported 320 new infections Friday and active cases continued to decline. There are now 5,868 active infections in the state - down 95 from Thursday's report. Hospitalizations also dropped Friday. There are 16 fewer people hospitalized Friday. Of the 185 people being treated in hospitals across the state, 52 are in the Black Hills region. Seven of those bring treated in hospitals are under 19.