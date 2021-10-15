State reports seven more COVID-19 deaths, including three in Pennington County

Seven COVID-19 deaths were reported Friday by the South Dakota Department of Health. That brings October's total to 44 and the overall death toll for the pandemic to 2,189.
The deaths included five women and two men who were all over 70 years old. Three of the deaths were from Pennington County, raising the county's total to 243. Two deaths were in Minnehaha County were 385 people have died with COVID-19 and one was in Todd County. The other death was the first death so far in Jones County. Jones County was the only county in the state without a death so COVID-19 has now claimed at least one life in every county in South Dakota.
The Department of Health reported 320 new infections Friday and active cases continued to decline. There are now 5,868 active infections in the state - down 95 from Thursday's report. Hospitalizations also dropped Friday. There are 16 fewer people hospitalized Friday. Of the 185 people being treated in hospitals across the state, 52 are in the Black Hills region. Seven of those bring treated in hospitals are under 19.
Of the 320 new cases, 69 were children under 19 and 30 were people over 70. The number of cases in the Rapid City Area Schools is also on the decline. Only seven staff members and 87 students are currently infected and 230 more are quarantined. There have been 977 students and staff who have recovered from the disease since classes began two months ago.
Pennington County added 48 new infections Friday and active cases declined to 1,221. Even with the decrease, the county still has more active cases than any other as Minnehaha County added 83 new infections but saw active cases drop to 1,205. Custer County reported seven positive tests and Meade County had six. There were three new cases in Fall River, Butte and Oglala-Lakota counties and two in Lawrence County.
Lincoln County reported 24 positive tests and Brown County had 20. There were 12 new infections in Codington County and nine in Brookings and Hughes counties. Todd County had eight positive tests and there were seven in Moody County. Beadle, Davison, Grant and Union counties each recorded six new infections and there were four in Charles Mix, Dewey, Edmunds and Roberts counties. Three cases were reported in seven counties, two in seven more and one cases was recorded in 14 counties.