State reports seven more COVID-19 deaths, including two in the Black Hills

Wednesday's report from the South Dakota Department of Health delivered some good news in the trends for current infections, but seven deaths were a reminder that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over. This is the most deaths reported in one day since April 9 and before that, it was Feb. 27 when the state reported seven deaths in one day.

The deaths included five women and two men. Two were over 80, three were in their 70s, one was in their 60s and one was in their 50s.

Meade and Fall River counties each reported the death of a resident and Yankton County reported two deaths. One was reported in Brule, Miner and Minnehaha counties.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There were 86 new infections included on Wednesday's report and the number of active cases fell by 96 to 1,004 - the lowest number since Aug. 8. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 illnesses remained unchanged at 66 with 20 in ICU and 13 on ventilators. Of the 66 patients statewide, 16 are in Black Hills region hospitals with four in ICU and four on ventilators.

Twenty-three of the 86 new infections were in patients under 19 and 12 more were people in their 20s. Only three people over 70 tested positive.