State reports seven more COVID-19 deaths

The State Department of Health reported the most deaths in the state since Feb. 27 as seven COVID-19 deaths were recorded Friday.

In addition to the deaths, 270 new infections were reported. Active cases dropped by 19 to 2,465. Hospitalizations fell by three to 97 with 17 in intensive care units and six on ventilators. Black Hills hospitals are treating five of those with no one in critical condition.

The seven deaths included three women and four men. Three were over 80, two were in their 70s and two were in their 60s. Four of the seven deaths came from Minnehaha County with one in Bon Homme, Turner and Walworth counties.

Minnehaha County recorded 78 positive tests and Lincoln County had 30 new cases.

Pennington County reported 29 cases Friday to bring the county's total to 13,357 with 147 of those still considered active. Lawrence County reported six new infections and there were three in Custer and Fall River counties. Meade and Butte counties each recorded two positive tests and there was one in Oglala-Lakota County.