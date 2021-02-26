State reports seven new COVID-19 deaths

Seven COVID-19 deaths reported by the South Dakota Department of Health Friday brought February's total to 101 and the overall total to 1,879.

The total number of deaths in February will be the lowest since September.

The deaths reported Friday included two women and five men. Six were over 70 and one was a person in their 50s. Minnehaha County reported two deaths and there was one in Davison, Dewey, Grant, Gregory and Hughes counties.

There are 1,944 active COVID-19 cases in the state and 96 people are being treated in hospitals. There are 21 people in ICU and eight on ventilators. Thirteen people are being treated for COVID-19 illnesses in Black Hills hospitals with three in ICU and one on a ventilator.

Pennington County had 11 of the state's 143 new infections Friday. The county has had 12,871 total cases with 242 of those still considered active. Meade County had six new infections and there were two in Lawrence and Butte counties. Oglala-Lakota and Fall River counties had one positive test and there were no positive tests in Custer County.

Twenty-seven of the 143 cases were in children under 19 and only eight people over 70 tested positive Friday.