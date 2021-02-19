State reports six COVID-19 deaths, including one in Pennington County

A Pennington County resident was listed among six COVID-19 deaths reported by the South Dakota Department of Health Friday. That brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county to 185.

The six deaths brought the state's total to 1,853 with 75 in February. Two of the deaths were women and four were men. One was in his 20s, one was in his 50s and four were over 80.

In addition to Pennington County, Brookings, Charles Mix, Clark, Lincoln and Turner counties all reported deaths.

There were 147 new cases reported Friday to bring the state's total to 111,018 with 2,028 still considered active - a decrease of 40 since Thursday. Ninety-one people are being treated in South Dakota hospitals for COVID-19 illnesses. Twelve are in intensive care units and nine are using ventilators. There are 14 patients in Black Hills region hospitals with no one in ICU or using a ventilator.

Minnehaha County led the state with 29 positive tests and there were 20 in Lincoln County.

Pennington County reported 16 new infections to bring the county's total to 12,709 with 218 of those considered active.