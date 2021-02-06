State reports six COVID-19 deaths, other trends improve

The South Dakota Department of Health reported six COVID-19 deaths Saturday as active cases and hospitalizations continue to decrease.

The six deaths included one woman and five men. One was over 80, two were in their 70s, one was in his 60s and two were in their 50s. Three deaths were reported in Minnehaha County and one in Codington, Jackson and Todd counties.

There have been 26 deaths in February and 1,804 overall.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Of the 188 new infections in the state, only 10 were over 70. Forty-one were children under 19 and 20 were in their 20s. There are 2,372 active cases in the state - a decrease of 58 since Friday.

The number of people hospitalized in the state fell by six to 115. There are 25 patients in intensive care units and 15 on ventilators. Black Hills area hospitals are treating 12 patients with two in ICU and one on a ventilator.

Pennington County reported 19 new infections to bring the county's total to 12,483 with 262 of those still considered active. Meade County recorded six positive tests and there were two in Lawrence, Oglala-Lakota and Custer counties. One new case was reported in Fall River County and no new infections were reported in Butte County.