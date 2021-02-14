State reports six deaths, 111 positive tests Sunday

After the South Dakota Department of Health reported the death of a Pennington County resident from COVID-19 Sunday morning, the county has now lost 184 people to the disease.

The Pennington County death was among six reported Sunday to bring February's total to 66 and 1,844 total. The deaths included one woman and five men with one in their 30s, one in their 50s, one in their 70s and three over 80.

Two deaths were recorded in Minnehaha and Brown counties and one in Davison.

Pennington County added 15 positive tests Sunday to bring the county's total to 12,616 with 211 still considered active cases. Lawrence County reported four new infections, Custer County added two and there was one in Meade and Oglala-Lakota counties. Butte and Fall River counties had no positive tests.

Twenty-five children under 19 were among the 111 new cases in South Dakota, as were 16 people in their 20s. Seven people over 70 tested positive.

The 111 new cases in the state brought the total since March to 110,315 with 2,073 still considered active.