State reports six deaths, 147 new cases Saturday

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 147 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths due to the disease. The number of active cases fell below 2,000 Saturday for the first time since August.

The deaths included three women and three men. Three were over 70, but one was in their 30s, one in their 40s and one in their 60s. Two deaths were recorded in Oglala-Lakota County and one in Brown, Charles Mix, Dewey and Turner counties.

There have been 81 deaths in February and 1,859 overall. Pennington County has had 185 COVID-19 deaths.

The 147 positive tests brought the state's total to 111,165 with 1,997 of those still active. There are 95 patients being treated for COVID-19 illnesses in hospitals across the state. Seventeen of those are in intensive care units and nine are using ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are 14 people being treated in hospitals with no one in ICU or on a ventilator.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Minnehaha County reported 33 new infections and there were 18 in Pennington County. Pennington County has had 12,727 cases with 224 of those still considered active.

Meade County recorded four positive tests and there were two in Lawrence, Butte and Custer counties. No new cases were reported in Oglala-Lakota or Fall River counties.