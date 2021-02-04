State reports six more COVID-19 deaths, 174 new infections on 1,037 tests

Six deaths reported Thursday brought February's total to 10 and the overall total for the state to 1,788.

The deaths reported Thursday included one each in Pennington, Meade and Custer counties. The other three came from Edmunds, Hand and Minnehaha counties. Three of the deaths occurred among people over 80, one in their 70s and two in their 60s. Four of the deaths were women and two were men.

The Department of Health reported 174 new infections on 1,037 people tested Thursday. There have been a total of 108,813 cases in the state with 2,517 of those cases still considered active. That is a decrease of 35 from Wednesday's report. Hospitals across South Dakota are treating 126 patients with 23 in intensive care units and 17 on ventilators. Black Hills area hospitals are treating 14 patients with three in ICU and one on a ventilator.

Pennington County reported 20 new infections to bring the county's total to 12,444 with 281 of those still considered active. Meade County reported three new cases and there were two each in Oglala-Lakota, Butte and Fall River counties. Lawrence and Custer counties each had one new case.

Thirty-eight new cases were reported in children under 19 with 22 more among people in their 20s. Sixteen people over 70 tested positive.