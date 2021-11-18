State reports six more COVID-19 deaths, including four in the Black Hills

Four Black Hills resident were among the six South Dakotans who died with COVID-19 according to Thursday's report from the South Dakota Department of Health.

Three of the deaths were from Pennington County and one was from Meade County. The other deaths were reported in Brule and Roberts counties. The deaths included two women and four men and all six were over 80. There have been 68 COVID-19 deaths in November and 2,303 since the pandemic began.

The number of people hospitalized increased by seven Thursday to 246. There are 68 people in ICU and 39 on ventilators. The Black Hills region saw an increase of seven patients to 77 in hospitals here. There are 17 in ICU and 11 on ventilators.

The state reported 486 new infections Thursday and active cases grew by 112 to 6,775. Pennington County added 61 new infections but active cases here fell by 16 to 1,101. Minnehaha County saw an increase of 12 active cases to 1,384 with 90 new positive tests there.

Of the 486 new infections, 128 were children under 19 and 36 were over 70. There were 14 new cases in Lawrence County and nine in Meade County. Custer County reported four positive tests and there were three in Butte and Fall River counties.

Brown County recorded 24 new cases and there were 22 in Lincoln County. Davison County added 21 new infections and there were 17 in Charles Mix County. Sixteen new infections were reported in Brookings and Codington counties and there were 15 in Dewey and Hughes counties. Todd and Yankton counties reported 13 new cases and there were 11 in Moody County. Beadle County recorded 10 positive tests and there were nine in both Clay and Lake counties. Lyman County reported eight new infections and there were seven in Ziebach County. McCook County added six positive tests and there were five in Hutchinson and Union counties. Douglas, Edmunds, Grant and Roberts counties reported four new cases and there were three in Gregory, Marshall, Mellette and Stanley counties. Six counties reported two new cases and there was one in 13 others.