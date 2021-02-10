State reports six more COVID-19 deaths, including one in Pennington County

The 179th death of a resident from Pennington County was among six COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday by the South Dakota Department of Health.
The other deaths included two from Miner County, and one from Codington, Minnehaha and Oglala-Lakota counties. Five were men and one was a woman. Four were over 80-years-old and two were in their 60s.
The deaths brought February's total to 37 and a total 1,815 South Dakota residents who have died from COVID-19 illness.
The number of active cases fell again Wednesday. The state reported 175 new infections bringing the total to 109,580 with 2,151 of those still considered active - down 93 from Tuesday's report.
There are 109 patients being treated for COVID-19 illness across the state with 20 in intensive care units and 12 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, the number of patients dropped to five with no patients in ICU and one using a ventilator.
Pennington County saw active cases fall to 228 with only 11 new cases reported Wednesday. Lawrence County reported five cases and Meade County added three. There was one new infection in Butte and Custer counties and no positive tests were found in Oglala-Lakota or Fall River counties.
Minnehaha County recorded 36 new infections and there were 19 in Codington County. Lincoln County reported 14 new infections and there were a dozen in Brookings County.
Brown County had nine new cases and there were six in Beadle County. Day, Faulk, Hughes and Union counties reported five new infections and there were three in Tripp County.
Two positive tests were found in Campbell, Charles Mix, Clay, Davison, Grant, Hand, Hanson, Jackson, Potter, Roberts and Todd counties and one in Clark, Corson, Deuel, Gregory, Hutchinson, Kingsbury, Lake, Lyman, Marshall, McCook, Moody, Stanley and Yankton counties.
Thirty-six new infections were reported in children under 19 with 22 more in people in their 20s. There were 18 positive tests in people over 70.