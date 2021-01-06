State reports six more COVID-19 deaths, including two in Pennington County

Two Pennington County residents were among the six deaths reported Wednesday by the state Department of Health.

The deaths included two women and four men — two were over 80, three in their 70s and one in their 60s. Other deaths were reported in Codington, Corson, McPherson and Minnehaha counties.

Active cases of COVID-19 illness grew for the sixth straight day. The state reported 607 new infections on 1,679 people tested, bringing the total to 101,684 with 6,387 still considered active - an increase of 353 from Tuesday's report.

Hospitals in South Dakota are treating 264 patients with 56 in intensive care units and 33 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 45 patients are being treated with 10 in ICUs and six on ventilators.

Minnehaha County reported 144 positive tests to lead the state.

Pennington County followed with 94 new infections on 302 tests. The county has had 11,614 cases with 892 of those still considered active - an increase of 54 from Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lawrence and Meade counties each had 11 positive tests and Butte County reported nine. There were seven new infections in Oglala-Lakota County, five in Custer County and two in Fall River County.