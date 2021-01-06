State reports six more COVID-19 deaths, including two in Pennington County

Two Pennington County residents were among the six deaths reported Wednesday by the state Department of Health.
The deaths included two women and four men — two were over 80, three in their 70s and one in their 60s. Other deaths were reported in Codington, Corson, McPherson and Minnehaha counties.
Active cases of COVID-19 illness grew for the sixth straight day. The state reported 607 new infections on 1,679 people tested, bringing the total to 101,684 with 6,387 still considered active - an increase of 353 from Tuesday's report.
Hospitals in South Dakota are treating 264 patients with 56 in intensive care units and 33 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 45 patients are being treated with 10 in ICUs and six on ventilators.
Minnehaha County reported 144 positive tests to lead the state.
Pennington County followed with 94 new infections on 302 tests. The county has had 11,614 cases with 892 of those still considered active - an increase of 54 from Tuesday.
Lawrence and Meade counties each had 11 positive tests and Butte County reported nine. There were seven new infections in Oglala-Lakota County, five in Custer County and two in Fall River County.
Brown County had 36 positive tests, Codington County had 35 new cases and there were 31 in Lincoln County.
Brookings County reported 24 new infections and there were 14 in Charles Mix, Hughes and Roberts counties.
Union County had 11 new cases and Yankton County had added nine. Clay and Davison counties recorded eight positive tests and there were seven in Beadle and Walworth counties. Edmunds, Grant, Potter and Todd counties each reported six new infections and Hamlin County added five.
There were four new cases in Bennett, Brule, Day, Gregory, Lake and Turner counties and three in Bon Homme, Clark, Deuel, Dewey, Hutchinson, Lyman, McPherson and Moody counties.
Two positive tests were recorded in Buffalo, Douglas, Hanson, Jackson, Kingsbury, Perkins and Sully counties and one in Aurora, Hand, Mellette, Miner, Sanborn, Spink, Stanley, Tripp and Ziebach counties.
There were 91 new cases in children under 19 and 103 among people in their 20s. Eighty-three people over 70 tested positive for Wednesday's report.