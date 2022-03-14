State reports six more COVID-19 deaths to bring March's total to 54

New and active COVID-19 cases in the state continue to decrease, but the South Dakota Department of Health reported six additional deaths Monday, bringing March's total to 54.

The deaths included one person in their 40s, two in their 50s, one in their 60s and two were over 70. Deaths were reported in Hughes, Lake, Lawrence, Minnehaha, Roberts and Todd counties.

Patients hospitalized for COVID-19 illnesses remained at 88 with 24 in intensive care units.

Minnehaha County led the state with 12 new infections and active cases there dropped to 490. There are 473 active infections in Pennington County after only three positive tests were reported here Monday. Custer and Oglala-Lakota counties each added two new infections and there was one in Meade and Butte counties.

Of the 46 new infections, 10 were in children under 19. In Rapid City Area Schools, there are only two students out with COVID-19 and no staff members are currently infected. Active cases in South Dakota decreased by 97 to 2,919 - the first time that number has been below 3,000 since August 25, 2021.