State reports that COVID has claimed 56 lives in September; more than June, July, August combined

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, including four more from Pennington County.

Pennington County has had 20 deaths reported in September and 231 overall. The state has had 56 deaths so far in September after 55 were reported in June, July and August combined. There have been 2,125 deaths in the state since the pandemic began in 2020.

The most recent deaths include two women and eight men. In addition to the four in Pennington County, deaths were reported in Meade, Minnehaha, Charles Mix, Stanley, Tripp and Yankton counties. Among those who died, two were in their 40s, two in their 50s, three in their 60s, and three over 70.

The state reported 470 new infections on Friday but recoveries outpaced new cases so active cases dropped by 21 to 7,704. Hospitalizations declined by 13 to 190. Sixty-four of those patients are in ICU and 43 are on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 78 patients are hospitalized with 22 in ICU and 23 on ventilators.