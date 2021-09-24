State reports that COVID has claimed 56 lives in September; more than June, July, August combined

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, including four more from Pennington County.
Pennington County has had 20 deaths reported in September and 231 overall. The state has had 56 deaths so far in September after 55 were reported in June, July and August combined. There have been 2,125 deaths in the state since the pandemic began in 2020.
The most recent deaths include two women and eight men. In addition to the four in Pennington County, deaths were reported in Meade, Minnehaha, Charles Mix, Stanley, Tripp and Yankton counties. Among those who died, two were in their 40s, two in their 50s, three in their 60s, and three over 70.
The state reported 470 new infections on Friday but recoveries outpaced new cases so active cases dropped by 21 to 7,704. Hospitalizations declined by 13 to 190. Sixty-four of those patients are in ICU and 43 are on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 78 patients are hospitalized with 22 in ICU and 23 on ventilators.
Of the 470 new cases, 138 were in children under 19 and 45 were people over 70. Active infections among students in Rapid City Area Schools have dropped from 250 earlier in the month to 159. Central High School saw an increase from 29 to 33 active cases. Stevens High School dropped from 29 to 21 Friday. However, infections among teachers and staff have continued to increase with 44 staff members with active infections. There are 409 students and 46 staff members in quarantine.
Minnehaha County reported 115 new infections and active cases there have risen to 1,491. Active cases in Pennington County continue to slowly decrease from a record high of 2,192 a week ago to 1,943 active cases active cases. There were 93 new infections in Pennington County on Friday.
Lawrence County added 16 new infections and Meade County had 15. There were nine new cases in Butte County, six in Custer County, five in Fall River County and one in Oglala-Lakota County.
Codington County reported 36 positive tests and there were 30 in Lincoln County. Brookings County recorded 18 new infections and there were 13 in Yankton County. There were 10 new cases in Charles Mix and Davison counties and eight in Hamlin County. Brown County reported seven new infections and Grant County added six. There were five new infections in Clay and Lake counties and four in Gregory, Spink and Turner counties. Three new cases were reported in eight counties. Five counties reported two positive tests and there was one in 12 more counties.