State reports that second child younger than 10 dies from COVID-19

The second South Dakota child under 10-years-old has died from complications of COVID-19, according to Tuesday's report from the Department of Health.

Tuesday's report included data from Thursday at noon through Friday at noon. Wednesday's report will include Friday's data through Tuesday at noon.

The death was a boy from Minnehaha County. There have been 74 deaths halfway through January and 2,560 total in South Dakota since the pandemic began. The number of people hospitalized in the state for COVID-19 illnesses dropped by one to 348. There are 74 people in intensive care units. In the Black Hills region there are now 69 people being treated in hospitals with COVID-19 and 13 of them are in ICU.

The state reported 2,265 new cases Tuesday and 28,813 active infections in the state - an increase of almost 2,000 from the previous report. Minnehaha County added 534 new infections and active cases there are at a record high of 8,681. Pennington County increased the number of active cases to 3,841 with 351 new infections reported Tuesday. Lawrence County reported 81 new infections and there were 70 in Meade County. There were 20 new cases in Butte County, 19 in Fall River County, 18 in Custer County and 17 in Oglala-Lakota County.

Lincoln County had 147 positive tests and there were 121 in Brookings County. Brown County reported 92 new infections and there were 59 in Clay County. There were 54 new infections in Yankton County, 52 in Union County and 50 in Charles Mix, Codington and Davison counties.

Beadle County added 31 new cases and there were 27 in Todd County. Hughes and Lake counties each added 26 new infections and there were 24 in Corson County. Bon Homme, Turner and Walworth counties all added 22 positive tests and there were 18 in Moody County.

Grant County reported 16 new infections and there were 15 in Deuel and Hutchinson counties. Spink County added 14 new cases and there were 12 in Lyman County. Potter County reported 11 new infections and there were 10 in Clark and Day counties.

Of the 2,265 cases, 515 of them were in children under 19. The Rapid City Area Schools have been out since Friday afternoon for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. There were 102 people over 70 who tested positive for Tuesday's report.