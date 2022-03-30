State reports three COVID-19 deaths, 154 new cases

Two of the three deaths included in this week's COVID-19 report were women from Pennington County. The other was a woman from Lincoln County.

The three deaths brought March's total to 78 and the overall death toll for the state to 2,883. That is the lowest monthly total for COVID-19 deaths since September 2021 when there were 76. It is almost exactly half as many deaths as February (155).

One of the deaths was a woman in her 50s and the other two were over 70.

There were 154 new infections reported since last Wednesday. With more than 2,000 patients recovering last week, active cases dropped to 537 - the lowest number since July 2021.

There were 33 new cases in Minnehaha County and 25 in Pennington County. Pennington County still has 104 active cases and Minnehaha County has seen active cases fall to 85.

Davison County added seven cases in a week and Brown County reported six. There were five new infections in Corson, Lincoln, Lawrence, Meade and Oglala-Lakota counties and four in Butte County. Fall River County reported two new infections and there was one in Custer County.

Hospitalizations continue to fall across the state — falling by nearly a third in a week. There are 43 people hospitalized for COVID-19 illnesses across the state — down from 64 last Wednesday. Only six patients are in intensive care units.

In the Rapid City Area School district, there are no students or staff members listed as being out due to an active COVID-19 infection. That number won't include home tests, but it is the first time the number has been zero while classes have been in session this school year.