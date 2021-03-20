State reports three deaths, 205 new cases

The South Dakota Department of Health reported three COVID-19 deaths and 205 new infections Saturday.

The deaths - two women and one man, all over 80 - brought the total for March to 34 with 1,922 overall. The deaths were reported in Davison, Grant and Minnehaha counties.

The 205 new cases brought the state's total to 115,723 with 2,233 of those still active - a small decrease of seven since Friday.

There are 69 people hospitalized across the state with 18 patients in intensive care units and four on ventilators. In the Black Hills region hospitals, only three patients are being treated for COVID-19 illnesses with one in ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Minnehaha County led the state with 63 new infections and there were 25 in Lincoln County.

Pennington County added 14 new cases to bring the county's total to 13,162 with 161 still considered active. Lawrence and Meade counties each added four new infections and there were two in Oglala-Lakota, Butte and Custer counties.