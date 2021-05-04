State reports three more COVID-19 deaths, 229 new infections

The South Dakota Department of Health reported three additional COVID-19 deaths in a report that included data from Saturday at noon through Monday at noon.

The three deaths brought May's total to six and the overall total to 1,973. All three who died were men. Two were in their 60s and one was in his 50s. The deaths were reported in Kingsbury, Minnehaha and Moody counties.

Fifty-six of the 229 new infections reported Tuesday were in children under 19. Thirty seven more were in patients in their 20s and 12 people over 70 tested positive.

The number of active cases in the state dropped by 67 to 1,445. Hospitalizations fell by two to 103. There are 24 people in intensive care units and 14 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 18 patients are being treated for COVID-19 illnesses with four in ICU and three on ventilators.

Pennington County reported 23 new cases to bring the county's total to 13,643 with 152 of those still considered active. Lawrence County recorded eight positive tests and there were six in Meade County. Custer County reported four new infections and there were two in Fall River County and one in Butte County.

Minnehaha County led the state with 86 positive tests and there were 16 in Brown County. Codington County reported 12 new infections and there were 11 in Brookings County. Lincoln County had nine new cases and there were eight in Beadle County. Hughes County added seven new infections and there were four in Davison and Dewey counties. Clark, Grant and Yankton counties each reported three new infections and there were two in Deuel and Union counties. Brule, Clay, Edmunds, Faulk, Haakon, Hanson, Kingsbury, Marshall, McPherson, Miner, Moody, Perkins, Sanborn, Turner and Walworth counties each added one new case.