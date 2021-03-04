State reports three more COVID-19 deaths, 232 new positive cases

The South Dakota Department of Health reported three COVID-19 deaths and 232 positive tests Thursday.

There have been 113,065 total cases in the state and active cases rose by 63 to 2,056. The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 illnesses across the state dropped by 10 to 87 with 17 in ICU and 10 on ventilators. Black Hills region hospitals are treating 14 patients with two in ICU and two on ventilators.

There were 17 children under 10 and 57 children between 10-19 included in Thursday's positive tests. Only nine people over 70 tested positive.

The three deaths Thursday included one woman and two men. All three were over 70. One death was reported in Davison, Minnehaha and Moody counties.

Minnehaha County led the state with 44 new infections and there were 23 in Lincoln County.

Pennington County reported 24 new cases to bring the county's total to 12,962 with 207 of those still considered active. Fall River County had seven new infections and there were five in Meade County. Custer County recorded four positive tests and there were two in Oglala-Lakota County. No new cases were reported in Lawrence or Butte counties.

Beadle County recorded 20 positive tests and there were 10 in Roberts and Brown counties. Marshall County reported nine new infections and there were six in Yankton, Lake and Hughes counties. Codington County reported five positive tests and there were four in Walworth County. Union, Turner, Brookings, Dewey, Haakon and Hand counties each had three new cases and there were two in Stanley, Miner, Brule, Charles Mix, Clay, Davison and Hanson counties. There was one new infection in McPherson, Tripp, Lyman, Mellette, Spink, Moody, Bon Homme, Campbell and Corson counties.