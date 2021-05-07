State reports three more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations, active cases decline

For the fourth day this week, the South Dakota Department of Health reported three COVID-19 deaths Friday.
The deaths brought May's total to 13 and the overall death toll of the pandemic to 1,980 in the state.
The deaths were reported in Pennington, Minnehaha and Brown counties and included two men who were over 80 and another man in his 30s.
The deaths in May have been ahead of April's pace, however, all other indicators have been moving in a positive direction. There were only 78 new infections reported across the state Friday and active cases fell to 1,251 — down 58 from Thursday and a decrease of 471 since last week.
Hospitalizations across the state also dropped significantly. The number of COVID-19 patients decreased by 13 from Thursday's report to 77. That is 35 less than last week. There are 21 people in intensive care units and 15 on ventilators. In the Black Hills, hospitals are treating 18 people with six in ICU and four on ventilators.
Twenty-seven of the 78 new infections were in children under 19 and nine more were patients in their 20s. Only five people over 70 tested positive for Friday's report.
Pennington County reported nine positive tests and 146 active cases in the county. Custer County had four new infections and there were three in Meade County. Butte County reported one new case.
Minnehaha County led the state with 25 positive tests and Codington County added seven. Brown County reported six new infections and Beadle County added four. Lincoln County recorded three new infections and Brookings, Grant, Hughes and Yankton counties all added two. One new case was discovered in Brule, Davison, Deuel, Edmunds, Hutchinson, Kingsbury, Moody and Turner counties.