State reports three more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations, active cases decline

For the fourth day this week, the South Dakota Department of Health reported three COVID-19 deaths Friday.

The deaths brought May's total to 13 and the overall death toll of the pandemic to 1,980 in the state.

The deaths were reported in Pennington, Minnehaha and Brown counties and included two men who were over 80 and another man in his 30s.

The deaths in May have been ahead of April's pace, however, all other indicators have been moving in a positive direction. There were only 78 new infections reported across the state Friday and active cases fell to 1,251 — down 58 from Thursday and a decrease of 471 since last week.

Hospitalizations across the state also dropped significantly. The number of COVID-19 patients decreased by 13 from Thursday's report to 77. That is 35 less than last week. There are 21 people in intensive care units and 15 on ventilators. In the Black Hills, hospitals are treating 18 people with six in ICU and four on ventilators.

Twenty-seven of the 78 new infections were in children under 19 and nine more were patients in their 20s. Only five people over 70 tested positive for Friday's report.