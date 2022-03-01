State reports three more COVID-19 deaths, including one child

The second death of a child between 10-19 was reported by the South Dakota Department of Health Tuesday.

The death was one of three reported Tuesday. They included one woman and two men. Two were reported in Pennington County and one was reported in Codington County.

There have been 2,808 deaths reported in the two years since the pandemic began.

Active COVID-19 cases in the state continued to decrease. There were 175 new infections reported in data collected from Friday at noon through Monday. Active cases fell by 656 to a total of 4,419.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 illnesses also dropped significantly, according to Tuesday's report. The number of people hospitalized dropped by 24 to a total of 147 with 30 of those patients in intensive care units.

Minnehaha County led the state with 36 new infections but active cases there dropped by more than 100 to a total of 733. Pennington County added 33 new cases and active infections here fell by 127 to a total of 759.

Codington County reported 11 new infections and there were nine in Lincoln and Brown counties. Meade County reported six new cases and there were five in Oglala-Lakota County. Four positive tests were reported in Lawrence County and there was one in Butte and Custer counties.

Of the 175 positive tests, 31 were in children under 19 and 27 were people over 70.

In the Rapid City Area Schools, seven staff members are out due to COVID-19 and the number of students infected fell to 12.