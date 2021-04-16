State reports three more COVID-19 deaths, including two from Lawrence County

Two Lawrence County residents were among the three deaths reported Friday by the South Dakota Department of Health. The three deaths bring April's total to 15 and the overall COVID-19 death toll for the state to 1,952.

The other death was reported in Yankton County. Two were women and one was a man. All three were over 70 years old.

Codington County was responsible for 104 of the 255 positive tests reported in the state Friday. Only six of these were new cases. The other 98 are newly reported by one laboratory, but 98 were from more than 21 days ago so they are considered recovered cases even though they hadn't been reported to the Department of Health until Thursday. They included tests from November to April.

Minnehaha County had 42 and there were 15 in Brookings.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The number of active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota dropped by 127 to 2,201 - the lowest number in almost a month. Hospitalizations fell slightly to 106. There are 22 people in intensive care units and nine on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, only five people are being treated in hospitals with no one in ICU.