State reports three more COVID-19 deaths to bring May's total to nine

For the third straight day, the South Dakota Department of Health has reported the death of three state residents due to COVID-19. That brings May's total to nine and the overall total to 1,976.

The deaths included two women and one man. Two were over 80 and one was in their 60s. The deaths were reported in Kingsbury, Lake and Todd counties.

There were 99 new infections reported Wednesday. Active cases in the state continue to fall. The total number of active cases in the state dropped by 60 to 1,385. Hospitalizations also fell by one to 102 with 23 in intensive care units and 14 on ventilators. The Black Hills region hospitals are treated 18 COVID-19 patients with five in ICU and three on ventilators.

Active cases in Pennington County decreased by one to 151 with 16 new infections reported Wednesday. Butte County added three new cases and there were two in Lawrence and Custer counties. Meade and Oglala-Lakota counties each recorded one positive test.

Thirty-three of the 99 new infections in the state were in children under 19 and 13 more were in their 20s. Eight people over 70 tested positive for Wednesday's report.

Twenty positive tests were recorded in Minnehaha County and there were 13 in Codington County. Brown County had nine new infections and there were five in Lincoln County. Yankton County reported four positive tests and there were three in Brookings. Beadle, Bennett and Davison counties each had two new cases and there was one in Clark, Day, Dewey, Grant, Gregory, Hamlin, Harding, Lake, Lyman, McCook, McPherson, Moody, Roberts and Turner counties.