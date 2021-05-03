State reports three more COVID-19 deaths

The South Dakota Department of Health reported three more COVID-19 deaths Monday. The deaths reported Monday included two men and one woman. One was in their 40s and the other two were in their 70s. The deaths were reported in Dewey, Lake and Yankton counties. These were the first deaths reported in may and bring the total to 1,970.

Monday's report came from tests completed Friday since there were no reports on Saturday or Sunday. The weekend numbers will be included in Tuesday's report. Monday's report listed 86 new cases and the number of active cases in the state dropped by 112 to 1,512 - the lowest number since Aug. 22.

The number of people hospitalized across the state also fell by seven to 105. There are 25 people in intensive care units in South Dakota hospitals and 14 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are 14 people in the hospital with six in ICU and two on ventilators.

Thirty-one of the 86 new infections were reported in children under 19 with 16 more in patients in their 20s. Only five people over 70 tested positive.

Pennington County reported 14 positive tests and the number of active cases grew slightly to 157. There were four new cases in Custer County and three in Oglala-Lakota County. Meade County had two new infections and there was one in Fall River County.

Minnehaha County reported 18 new infections and there were eight in Brown County. Lincoln County had six positive tests and there were five in Dewey and Miner counties. Beadle, Clay, Codington, Day and Hughes counties each reported two new cases and there was one in Brule, Clark, Davison, Jerauld, Kingsbury, Marshall, McCook, Moody, Perkins, Roberts, Stanley, Turner and Yankton counties.