State reports two additional deaths as active cases continue to drop

The South Dakota Department of Health reported the death of a man and a woman in their 70s from Minnehaha County as part of Friday's daily report.

Those deaths brought May's total number of COVID-19 deaths to 24 and the overall total to 1,991. The number of people hospitalized in the state decreased by one to 67 with 20 in ICU and 11 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are 15 people being treated for COVID-19 illnesses with two in ICU and two on ventilators.

The state reported only 47 new infections Friday and active cases dropped again to 890 - a decrease of 46 from Thursday's report. This is the first time active cases dipped below 900 since the end of July.

Eleven of the 47 new infections were in children under 19 and six more were in people in their 20s. Only four people over 70 tested positive for Friday's report.

Pennington County led the state with 13 new cases and active cases in the county actually rose by one to 141. Lawrence and Custer counties each added one positive test.

Minnehaha County reported eight new infections and there were four in Lake County. Brown, Lincoln and Yankton counties each recorded three positive tests and there were two in Brookings, Codington, Todd and Union counties. Beadle County added one positive test Friday.