State reports two more deaths, 184 new COVID-19 cases

The South Dakota Department of Health reported two deaths and active cases climbing to the highest level since Feb. 16.

Friday's daily report showed 184 new cases, bringing the total in the state to 114,347 with 2,163 of those still considered active.

The two deaths were one man and one woman in their 60s. One was from Bon Homme County and the other from Marshall County. There have been 1,907 COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota in the past year.

The number of people being treated for COVID-19 illnesses in hospitals across the state decreased by five to 62 with 12 in ICU and five on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are seven patients with none in ICU and one on a ventilator.

Minnehaha County led the state with 60 new infections and Lincoln County added 21.

Pennington County had 15 positive tests and active cases grew to 180. Meade and Fall River counties each had three new cases and there was one in Lawrence, Oglala-Lakota and Butte counties.