State rolls out antibody testing to detect prior COVID-19 infections

Dr. Chris Wenger, medical director at BHUC, said the IGG antibody test comes from Sanford Lab and the Mayo Lab. BHUC offers the test for a $75 cash price, but patients can try to run the cost through their health insurance, too, he said.

He said anyone can get an antibody test if they’ve been exposed, or “if they would just like to know.”

“We feel pretty good about the test, and the results it can deliver,” he said.

An appointment is not needed at BHUC; people can just call in ahead of time to either visit the clinic to get tested if they don’t have symptoms, or can do curbside testing if they have symptoms or don’t want to go into the clinic for other reasons.

“Otherwise, there’s really no limitation on the testing or who can get tested, which is nice,” he said. “The previous tests, we were quite limited in who could actually have them performed on them.”

Wenger said testing for active infections in the past has been difficult due to supply shortages and machine availability. Patients also had to be hospitalized or high-risk to get the test done, he said.