State rolls out antibody testing to detect prior COVID-19 infections

There are two tests patients can take for COVID-19: one checks for an active infection via a nasal swab, and the other is a blood test that checks for antibodies.
Patients who want to be tested for antibodies don’t have to meet any extra criteria, except waiting 10 days after their symptoms started or 10 days after they’ve been exposed. It takes 10 days for antibodies to build up to detectable levels in the body.
Monument Health, Black Hills Urgent Care and Sanford Health are the only hospitals in the state to conduct antibody testing so far for COVID-19. Sanford estimates it can run 1,200 antibody tests each day. Monument Health estimates it can run 1,400 each week.
Derrick Haskins, communications director for the Department of Health, said the public health lab in Pierre is currently exploring the use of antibody testing and the tests may help understand who may have been infected.
“We are working on the data feeds from labs submitting antibody testing results,” Haskins said in an email to the Journal on Monday. “Our hope is to be able to release these results in the coming days.”
Monument Health said they can’t give specific numbers on how many antibody tests they’ve conducted so far, “but we can say we had a very busy first week,” said Michelle Stephens, vice president of operations.
Monument Health is sending its antibody results to the state and asks them to report the results by county.
“Results we are seeing so far are consistent with the positivity rate with diagnostic PCR testing,” Stephens said. The test is $100 there, and patients utilize the drive-up site on Jackson Boulevard to get tested.
The Community Health Center of the Black Hills does not yet conduct antibody testing. CEO Tim Trithart said they’re evaluating the test, but any potential for false positives in a community with “such low incidence so far” makes it less of a priority for them than PCR testing, he said.
Creekside Medical Clinic sends their patients to Monument Health or Sanford if they desire antibody testing.
Avera does not do antibody testing for COVID-19 yet, but spokesman Jay Gravholt said they are getting closer to starting the tests there.
Results from the antibody test can also inform whether a patient could donate blood plasma to help those who are critically ill with COVID-19. Monument Health, Avera and Sanford are all researching plasma.
Black Hills Urgent Care announced last week that they would begin antibody testing at all four of their locations in the area.
Dr. Chris Wenger, medical director at BHUC, said the IGG antibody test comes from Sanford Lab and the Mayo Lab. BHUC offers the test for a $75 cash price, but patients can try to run the cost through their health insurance, too, he said.
He said anyone can get an antibody test if they’ve been exposed, or “if they would just like to know.”
“We feel pretty good about the test, and the results it can deliver,” he said.
An appointment is not needed at BHUC; people can just call in ahead of time to either visit the clinic to get tested if they don’t have symptoms, or can do curbside testing if they have symptoms or don’t want to go into the clinic for other reasons.
“Otherwise, there’s really no limitation on the testing or who can get tested, which is nice,” he said. “The previous tests, we were quite limited in who could actually have them performed on them.”
Wenger said testing for active infections in the past has been difficult due to supply shortages and machine availability. Patients also had to be hospitalized or high-risk to get the test done, he said.
“That’s what’s frustrating for everybody is they can’t get tested,” he said of the active infection test. He said the antibody test doesn’t have a supply shortage, because the supplies are things the clinic uses on an everyday basis.
If the antibody test comes back as a positive, it means the patient has been exposed and fought COVID-19 off at some point. 25 percent of people might not know they had the coronavirus because they were asymptomatic, Wenger said. The Department of Health has repeatedly said it won’t test asymptomatic people.
Knowledge of who had the virus without symptoms can inform how the disease spread in the state, as well as who may be able to return to work.
Unknowns
The FDA has authorized antibody tests under an Emergency Use Authorization, but they haven’t yet validated the accuracy of the tests.
The FDA has also said immunity is still uncertain based on the tests. Testing has yet to inform whether people can be infected with COVID-19 multiple times, similar to the flu.
Antibodies for seven different coronaviruses, including some that cause the common cold, can appear similar in a test. A false positive on an antibody test could lead someone to think they’re immune to COVID-19.
The World Health Organization tweeted Saturday that most people will develop an antibody response providing some level of protection.
"What we don't yet know is the level of protection or how long it will last,” the WHO said. “We are working with scientists around the world to better understand the body's response to #COVID19 infection. So far, no studies have answered these important questions."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.