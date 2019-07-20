Lake Sharpe has become the second major Missouri River reservoir in South Dakota to be infested with zebra mussels, raising fears that millions of dollars in mitigation may be needed and that new restrictions could be placed on the lake.
The mussel invasion happened in spite of more than four years of work and $400,000 spent to prevent boaters from inadvertently spreading them and other harmful, non-native species from spreading in South Dakota.
On July 13, Game, Fish & Parks Chief of Aquatic Resources John Lott said that senior staff plan to meet soon to begin re-evaluating how the state handles aquatic invasive species management.
Little can be done to reverse the infestation in Lake Sharpe, which is between Pierre and Fort Thompson. There is no known way to completely remove zebra mussels from a lake without either draining it or using poison to eradicate the mussels, which is not an option for a river-based waterway.
“We’ll be recommending regulation changes at the [GF&P] commission meeting in September,” Lott said, though he did not provide any specifics.
For now, rules have not changed for boaters, Lott said. Still, he wanted to remind the public that the only way for mussels to move from lake to lake is if people carry them in or on their boats.
Zebra mussels, native to Eastern Europe, have been the bane of waterway managers and users across the country.
South Dakota already faces steep mitigation and repair bills on public waterways and related infrastructure as a result of zebra mussel infestations, including at Lewis and Clark Lake on the Missouri River near Yankton.
The mussels can clog or damage water treatment and power-generation systems on lakes and rivers. When the mussels have been in a water body long enough, the sharp shells of dead mussels start to accumulate on beaches, fouling recreation access points and potentially cutting the feet of users. When water levels are drawn down, mussel die-offs release strong odors. The mussels can darken lake waters and make fishing more difficult.
A January 2019 report by the University of Montana gave a glimpse of what an expanded zebra mussel infestation could cost the state.
A study done at the university’s Flathead Lake Biological Station estimated the potential yearly cost of zebra mussel infestation solely to irrigation systems along Montana’s portion of the Missouri River at $25 million to $53 million. The potential cost of mussel removal and mitigation at water treatment plants was estimated at up to $5.8 million, the study found.
Zebra mussels cause damage by attaching themselves to nearly any hard surface in water. Juvenile zebra mussels, known as veligers, are nearly microscopic and float free in the water for about a month when they can be sucked into boat ballast tanks, live wells and motors. Zebra mussels also tend to form colonies that clog intake and outflow pipes at water treatment facilities.
Lewis and Clark Lake, the first Missouri River reservoir in South Dakota where a zebra mussel infestation was found, has suffered extensive damage. At Gavins Point Dam, which forms the reservoir, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had to reduce the amount of electricity the hydroelectric dam produces in order to clean mussels out of generator cooling tank water intakes every two weeks, officials said. Previously, the intakes were cleaned about every six months.
“They’ll attach to piping. If it’s really small piping they’ll completely block it up, stop the flow through it. They reduce the amount of flow through the system, they can completely block the heat exchangers or reduce the flows, which of course starts to make our unit temperatures creep up, forcing us to shut a generator down to clean it out,” Gavins Point Dam senior mechanic Michael Schnetzer said in June while announcing a new anti-mussel water filtration system.
The filtration system the corps announced in June cost about $1.45 million and works by bombarding free-floating juvenile zebra mussels with a powerful UV light, which kills them.
The first discovery of zebra mussels in the U.S. was made in 1988 in the Great Lakes. Within a few years, nearly every submerged surface in the Great Lakes was covered in the mussels. Since then, they have spread outward through the country by way of river currents and in boat ballast tanks, live wells and motors.
The first confirmed discovery of zebra mussels in South Dakota occurred in 2015 at Lewis and Clark Lake on the Missouri River near Yankton. They have since been found in Lake Yankton, in McCook Lake in Union County near North Sioux City and in the Missouri River below Gavin’s Point Dam.
GF&P Commission Chairman Gary Jensen said he is concerned about the potential for damage and repair costs to Lake Sharpe and is working to schedule an emergency commission meeting to form a response.
You have free articles remaining.
“We’ve been trying to prevent this from happening since I started on the commission,” said Jensen, a commissioner for about a decade.
The first adult zebra mussels found in Lake Sharpe were discovered recently by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers staff members doing maintenance on Big Bend Dam, which forms the lake at Fort Thompson.
So far, adult mussels have only been found on structures close to the dam. GF&P staff will be working to determine the full extent of the infestation in the coming days, Lott said. They will also monitor Lake Francis Case, which is immediately downstream of Lake Sharpe, for signs of zebra mussel infestation. Lake Oahe, which is immediately upstream of Lake Sharpe, also will see more monitoring for mussels, Lott said.
The GF&P commission can strengthen state anti-aquatic invasive species rules and step up enforcement among boaters and recreational users to prevent or slow the further spread of zebra mussels. The commission also could declare Lake Sharpe invasive species containment water, a designation that carries a set of additional significant restrictions on boat movement and cleanliness.
“There are still a lot of water bodies out there to be protected,” Jensen said.
The state’s current invasive species rules first were written in 2015; the rules were updated in 2017.
Boat owners are required to pull their boats’ drain plugs before leaving a boat ramp parking lot. Boaters and anglers also are not allowed to transport lake water past a boat ramp parking lot. Any boat launched into a lake or river designated by the GF&P Commission as invasive species containment water and that can’t be completely dried out by pulling a drain plug must be decontaminated by cleaning the boat’s hull with 140-degree water and flushing its internal compartments with 120-degree water.
Right now, four invasive species containment waters are in South Dakota, making up the only waterways other than Lake Sharpe where zebra mussels have been found in the state. The containment waters are Lewis and Clark Lake, the Missouri River below Gavins Point Dam, Lake Yankton and McCook Lake near North Sioux City.
Any boat that has been used on an out-of-state lake or river known to have invasive mussels also must be decontaminated before it can be launched in South Dakota. GF&P staff can inspect boats for compliance with the rules.
Jensen wouldn’t say whether he thought the state’s current approach toward invasive species control had been aggressive enough. Any rule changes the commission chooses to make would be subject to a 30-day public comment period and a public hearing.
Rick Jorgensen, a boater from Fort Pierre, wasn’t happy to hear about the zebra mussel infestation.
“Now that they’re here we’ve got a real problem,” he said.
Jorgensen said he was frustrated at the inability of state officials to keep a closer eye on all the boats coming into South Dakota from Minnesota and Iowa where there are dozens of lakes infested with zebra mussels.
“I don’t think GF&P has enough people to do anything about it,” Jorgensen said.
At least part of the urgency from GF&P officials has to do with the popularity of Lake Sharpe and its downstream neighbor, Lake Francis Case. Lake Francis Case likely will be infested with zebra mussels soon, if it isn’t already, because juvenile zebra mussels will be sucked through Big Bend Dam. Lake Francis Case is crossed by Interstate 90, making it an easy destination for anglers and boaters from Rapid City or Sioux Falls to make weekend visits.
“When you look at a state like ours and how mobile our boaters and anglers are, it can be really hard to control the spread of aquatic invasive species,” Lott said.
Paul Lewiston, an angler and boat owner from Pierre, said the discovery of zebra mussels was a “gut punch.” Lewiston, who is the regional conservation director for the Isaac Walton League, has been working on the invasive species issue for 11 years. He said he thought GF&P’s approach to the issue had been sensible.
“I thought the message would have sunk in; we can’t recreate the way we used to,” Lewiston said.