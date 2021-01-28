State seeks volunteers to help administer COVID-19 vaccines

The South Dakota Department of Health is seeking volunteers to help administer COVID-19 vaccines.

The DOH released a volunteer registration portal Wednesday where residents from across the state can register to assist with COVID-19 vaccination efforts. Volunteers who are willing to assist in medical settings may qualify to receive their COVID-19 vaccine early.

"An effective and streamlined volunteer pool that is willing and able to assist will be key as vaccination efforts are expanded," the DOH said, adding it's important as federal vaccine allocation is expected to increase in the weeks and months ahead.

Volunteers who register on the portal can select what type of volunteer work they are seeking.

All are encouraged to apply, even those without a medical background, the DOH said. Registration "only takes a few minutes" and will be vetted by staff at DOH prior to any volunteer opportunities being offered.