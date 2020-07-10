State sees highest jump in COVID-19 fatalities in one day; three from Pennington County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Dakota reported six new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, marking the highest jump in fatalities reported in a single day and bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 107.

The previous highest one-day jump was May 29, when the DOH reported five new deaths, moving from 54 to 59.

Three of the fatalities were from Pennington County, two from Minnehaha and one from Hughes. According to data from the DOH, four were men and two were women. Two were in their 30s, one person was in their 60s and three were in their 80s.

The DOH reported 65 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, including eight cases in Pennington County to raise its total to 624. Cases totaled 7,401 in the state with 886 active and 6,408 recovered.

New cases were found in the following counties: Brookings (4), Brown (2), Butte (1), Clay (1), Codington (2), Davison (1), Dewey (6), Faulk (1), Lake (3), Lincoln (3), Lyman (4), Minnehaha (15), Todd (4), Tripp (1), Union (8), Yankton (1) and Ziebach (1). One case was removed from Buffalo County on the DOH website.

1,232 coronavirus tests were processed Friday, with 1,167 negative results for a positive rate of 5.3%.

The state saw 65 people currently hospitalized on Friday, an increase of four from Thursday. 726 people have been hospitalized in South Dakota during the pandemic. Monument Health reported 24 people were hospitalized there on Thursday.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.